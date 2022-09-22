Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKMC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $97.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.