Zhang Financial LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,843. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.