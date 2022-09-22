Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

