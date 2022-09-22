Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

