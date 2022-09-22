Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.22. 61,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day moving average is $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

