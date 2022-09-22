Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 35,197 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.52. 101,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,685. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

