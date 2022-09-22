Zhang Financial LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $48.64. 26,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

