Zhang Financial LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.04. 37,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

