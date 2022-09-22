Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZG. JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

