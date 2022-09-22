ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Purchases $25,416.00 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $25,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,376.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of ZIVO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

