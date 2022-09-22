ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Purchases $25,416.00 in Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $25,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,376.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of ZIVO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.