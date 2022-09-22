Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.80.

ZM stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

