Zoracles Self Reported Market Cap Hits $333,746.87 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $333,746.87 and $16,476.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $70.29 or 0.00362676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

