Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ZS traded down $9.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.52. 120,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,917. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.