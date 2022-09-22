Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 28,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zuora

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

