16,205 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 332,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.