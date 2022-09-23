17,097 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,875,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,100,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

