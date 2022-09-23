1stdibs.Com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,443% compared to the average daily volume of 652 call options.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 4,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

