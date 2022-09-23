223,670 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 4.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

PCY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

