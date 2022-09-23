2crazyNFT Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $106,142.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT was first traded on June 24th, 2021. 2crazyNFT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive and its Facebook page is accessible here. 2crazyNFT’s official website is www.2crazynft.com.

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2crazyNFT brings the opportunity to play with or against the users' favourite players in gaming and eSports with its 2Crazy NFT platform.”

