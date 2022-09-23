4,251 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,251 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.34 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

