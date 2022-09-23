4,600 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 31,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,989. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

