888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. 888tron has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001468 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

888tron Profile

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 74,084,051 coins. The official website for 888tron is 888tron.com. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 888tron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

