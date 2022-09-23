8PAY Trading Up 18.7% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

