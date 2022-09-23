A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 80,535 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 259,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 573,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 5.3 %

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 394,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,075,442. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.