A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

