A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

