A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $210.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

