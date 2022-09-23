A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 364,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,681. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

