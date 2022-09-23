A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,067 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $4,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,756,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,982,000 after purchasing an additional 182,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 262,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

