AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.64

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 217995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

