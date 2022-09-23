AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.