Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ANF opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

