Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.