Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
