Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,834. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

