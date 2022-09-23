Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander lowered shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

