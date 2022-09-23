Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

