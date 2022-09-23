Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,852 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.86. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

