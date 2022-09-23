Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,310 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.