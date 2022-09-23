Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 126,766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,286,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,766 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $93,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 207,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,787. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

