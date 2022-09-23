Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $57,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

OMC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

