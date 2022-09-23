Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:ICF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,341 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

