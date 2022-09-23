Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.18. 5,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

