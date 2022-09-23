Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 287.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 234,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,959 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 329,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 64,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 59,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

