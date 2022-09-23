Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,026. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

