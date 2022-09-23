Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

