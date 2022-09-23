Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $146.63. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

