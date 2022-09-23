Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

