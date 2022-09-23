Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.73. 10,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

