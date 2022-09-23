Activest Wealth Management Acquires 10,072 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,873,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 168,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Company Profile

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,251. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

