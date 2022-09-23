Activest Wealth Management Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,784. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

